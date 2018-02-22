Shocking that Army chief Bipin Rawat is indulging in politics: AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal also asserted that his party’s growth was due to misconduct of the mainstream political parties. (Express File Photo/Renuka Puri) AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal also asserted that his party’s growth was due to misconduct of the mainstream political parties. (Express File Photo/Renuka Puri)

Reacting to Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat’s comments on his party’s growth, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president Badruddin Ajmal said on Thursday that it was “shocking” for an army chief to indulge in politics. The 68-year-old AIUDF leader also asserted that his party’s growth was due to misconduct of the mainstream political parties.

AIUDF official account shared Ajmal’s post on Facebook which read, “General Bipin Rawat has made a political statement, shocking! Why is it a concern for the Army Chief that a political party, based on democratic and secular values, is rising faster than BJP?” the post read. “Alternative parties like AIUDF, AAP have grown because of the misgovernance of big parties. By making such statement, isn’t the Chief of Army Staff indulging into politics which is against the constitutional mandate given to him?”

On Wednesday, Rawat said “population dynamics” of the north-east region can no longer be changed adding, “There is a party called AIUDF, if you look at… they have grown in a faster time-frame than the BJP has grown over the years. When we talk of Jan Sangh with two Members of Parliament and where they have reached, AIUDF is moving at a faster pace in the state of Assam. Finally, what will be the state of Assam, we will have to take a call,” he said.

“I think we have to understand, we got to appreciate to live with all the people we live in the region, irrespective of their caste, creed, religion or sex. I think if we understand that, we can live together happily but the best part is to amalgamate the kind of people that are living there, than identifying the people trying to create trouble for us,” he said.

Rawat’s comments were met by strong opposition by some, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who criticised Rawat saying it was not his work to comment on the rise of a political party. Owaisi also added that “democracy and Constitution” allow different political parties to grow and “Army will always work under an Elected Civilian leadership.”

