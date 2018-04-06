Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of ex-Bihar CM Daroga Rai, to marry Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap Yadav

Aishwarya Rai graduated from Patna’s Notre Dame school and DU and received an MBA from Amity, Noida. Aishwarya Rai graduated from Patna’s Notre Dame school and DU and received an MBA from Amity, Noida.

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son and former Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav is getting married to Aishwarya Rai, the granddaughter of former Bihar CM Daroga Rai and daughter of former minister Chandrika Rai. The marriage is scheduled to take place on May 12 in Patna. Rai confirmed the news on Friday.

Rai was the first Yadav chief minister of the state. He also served as transport minister in the Grand Alliance government and has been a close aide of Lalu.

When asked about the marriage, Leader of Opposition and Tej Pratap’s brother Tejashwi Yadav said: “Such information should be given by parents and guardians. Anyway, people would get to know once invitation cards are printed.” He added that his turn would come after his elder brother gets married.

RJD sources, meanwhile, told The Indian Express that leaders are pained to see Lalu in jail, and will try to seek bail for him to attend the wedding. “We have been trying to get bail for our leader Laluji. If we do not get bail for him, we will pray for parole so that he can attend the marriage of his elder son. We will try to keep the function as simple and modest as possible as we are pained at our leader being in jail,” an RJD leader said.

The engagement ceremony is scheduled to take place on April 18 at a hotel in Patna. According to another RJD leader, talks between the two families have been underway for the last six months. “The girl is intelligent and we do not rule out possibility of her joining politics sooner or later. Both families are very happy with relations between two families,” he said.

Tej Pratap formally joined politics ahead of the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls. He successfully contested from Mahua, Vaishali. He later formed Dharmnirpeksh Sevak Sangh (DSS) in his bid to counter the RSS. Of late, he had been in controversy for constructing a temple on vacant government land near the CM’s house without permission.

Aishwarya is the eldest of her three siblings. Her younger brother Apurva has been pursuing law degree and youngest Aayushi is an engineer. Aishwarya graduated from Patna’s Notre Dame school and received an MBA from Amity, Noida.

