Airport security bill could raise flight fares soon

Fliers may soon have to pay higher air fares as the government is mulling increasing the passenger service fee to ensure better security and facilitation charges at airports.

A high-level meeting, attended by the Union Ministers of State for Home and Civil Aviation, Kiren Rijiju and Jayant Sinha, respectively, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, had asked the ministry of civil aviation to find out ways to recover the cost of security arrangements at airports.

The home ministry had also been told to find out what would be the total annual cost of providing security at the 143 functional airports in the country, a government functionary said.

The reports from the two ministries are expected to come within two months and a decision will be taken to increase the passenger service fee after that.

Each air passenger in India has to pay Rs 130 as security charge which is part of the Rs 225 collected as passenger service fee by airlines while selling the tickets.

The security charge of Rs 130 has not been increased in the last 15 years. Since the cost of providing security at airports has gone up manifold, there is a likelihood that this amount will rise, the government official said.

Currently, there is no unanimity on who will foot the Rs 800-crore bill raised by the home ministry for providing CISF security at airports across the country.

