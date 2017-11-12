Airlines must give ‘frequent and honest’ info on delays: Jayant Sinha

Union minister Jayant Sinha on Sunday asked airlines to give “frequent and honest” information to their passengers about flight delays after a traveller onboard a delayed plane complained to him on Twitter. “Jet Airways, AirIndia, GoAir, IndiGo, SpiceJet, AirAsia and others should certainly communicate frequently and honestly with passengers regarding delays – this is the SOP,” the minister of state for civil aviation tweeted.

His instructions came after the passenger complained to him on Twitter about a delayed Jet Airways flight today.

“Sir I am sitting in a @jetairways plane for over 1 hour 15 minutes. STD was 1325. Now it’s 1447. I have checked with the crew and called up customer care. None of them know when this plane will take off. 9w272. Interesting how airlines run these days!!,” posted Parul K Gupta.

The flight from New Delhi to Dhaka reached its destination at 5.52 PM after a delay of nearly two hours.

