Airlines can’t be allowed to ban fliers: Kurien

Several airlines, which had recently imposed a flight ban on TDP MP J C Diwakar Reddy, who had thrown a printer at the Vizag airport counter on June 15, lifted the ban Wednesday.

Written by Shubhajit Roy | New Delhi | Published:July 21, 2017 6:17 am
Vinay Katiyar, Naresh Agrawal, Airline ban, Flight ban, P J Kurien, Monsoon session, parliament, Rajya sabha, latest news, indian express Vinay Katiyar with Naresh Agrawal (right), who raised the flight ban issue. (Express/Anil Sharma)
Airlines have no authority to impose a flight ban on anybody, including parliamentarians, and the law of the land should take its course, Rajya Sabha deputy chairman P J Kurien said Thursday. The remarks came after SP member Naresh Agrawal raised the issue of a recent flight ban imposed on an MP by major domestic airlines, including state-owned Air India. Agrawal wanted to know if the airlines could impose such restrictions. According to him, such an action was a breach of privilege of MPs.

Kurien agreed that Agrawal had raised a “valid point” that if any MP has committed a crime or something against the law, the law of the land should take its course. “Airlines are not given the authority to punish anybody. I think the government should take note of it,” he said. “MPs are also citizens… if they commit a crime or mistake, the law of the land should take recourse to it,” the deputy chairman said. “It is a punishment imposed on an MP for some crime… This cannot be done. This is not a thing to be punished by airlines.”

