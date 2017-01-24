Aircraft Tejas, airborne warning system to be displayed at Republic Day parade

Tejas is indigenously developed by Aeronautical Development Agency, an autonomous society of DRDO and produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. (Express File Photo) Tejas is indigenously developed by Aeronautical Development Agency, an autonomous society of DRDO and produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. (Express File Photo)

In a first, light combat aircraft Tejas and Airborne Early Warning and Control System, developed by DRDO, will be part of the Republic Day Parade on Thursday. Representing India’s stride in indigenous defence technologies, the DRDO contingent this year will also comprise the 155 mm/52 calibre advanced towed artillery gun system (ATAGS) and Arudhra – the medium power radar. Tejas is indigenously developed by Aeronautical Development Agency, an autonomous society of DRDO and produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

It is a light-weight and multi-role four plus generation tactical fighter aircraft which can carry laser guided bombs and modern missiles to cause extreme damage to the target.

“Tejas is the pride of the country and a step towards ‘Make in India’ initiative,” a Defence Ministry statement said.

Tejas has been inducted into 45th Squadron of Indian Air Force.

The Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AEW&C) is a force multiplier, developed by DRDO for IAF with Centre for Air Borne Systems (CABS).

“Induction of AEW&C into services will make the country self-reliant and position India in top five countries having this capability,” the Ministry said.

The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) is an indigenous weapon system developed by DRDO under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), a Pune based premier R&D establishment of DRDO is the nodal agency for design and development of ATAGS with industry partners Bharat Forge Limited and Tata Power SED.

“ATAGS has excellent accuracy, consistency, mobility, reliability and automation and is capable of achieving 47 plus km range,” the Ministry said.

The armament system of the ATAGS which comprises 52 calibre Gun Barrel with Breech Mechanism, Muzzle Brake and Recoil System has been designed and developed to fire the 155 mm calibre ammunitions held by Army with enhanced range, accuracy and precision as well as greater fire power.

“The system is configured with All Electric Drive technology for the first time in the world that will ensure maintenance free and reliable operation over longer periods of time,” the statement said.

Medium Power Radar – Arudhra has been indigenously developed by Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE), Bengaluru, an establishment of DRDO.

Arudhra is the first indigenous rotating active phased array multi-function radar with Digital Beam forming technology.