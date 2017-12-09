Aircel maxis case: Karti Chidambaram approaches SC against CBI summons

Karti Chidambaram Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey Karti Chidambaram Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram Friday approached the Supreme Court, challenging the CBI summons against him in the Aircel-Maxis case. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India said it will hear the matter in the second week of January. The court also asked Karti to give a copy of the petition to Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is appearing for the probe agency. The bench said this when Mehta submitted that he had not been given a copy of the petition.

Meanwhile, Special 2G case prosecutor Anand Grover complained to the bench that the CBI had taken the papers served to him by Karti. Mehta said Grover had nothing to do with the case as the CBI was investigating the matter. This was countered by Grover saying he was appointed by the court as special prosecutor in the 2G spectrum case. The bench asked them to sort out the matter and adjourned the hearing.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App