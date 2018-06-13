Aircel-Maxis case: Enforcement Directorate questions Chidambaram

INX Media case: After the questioning, Chidambaram tweeted, “Another round of questions by ED in Aircel-Maxis case. I remind myself that there is no FIR and no offence is alleged.” INX Media case: After the questioning, Chidambaram tweeted, “Another round of questions by ED in Aircel-Maxis case. I remind myself that there is no FIR and no offence is alleged.”

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday questioned former finance minister P Chidamabaram for the second time in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

Sources said Chidambaram arrived at the ED office at Jamnagar House around 11 am and left after 5 pm following over six hours of questioning. Officials said the investigating officer recorded Chidambaram’s statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

After the questioning, Chidambaram tweeted, “Another round of questions by ED in Aircel-Maxis case. I remind myself that there is no FIR and no offence is alleged.” The last time he was questioned, he had said all questions asked were already on the file (government documents) and there was nothing new to share.

Sources said the agency put across a fresh set of questions to him regarding the Aircel-Maxis deal and on decisions taken by him in connection with this case.

Some specific queries on circumstances and procedures adopted by the now-defunct Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) while giving approval to the Aircel-Maxis deal during his tenure were reported to have been put across to him last time, officials said.

Chidambaram’s son Karti has already been questioned by the ED in this case, twice.

