Aircel-Maxis case: ED searches six locations

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday carried out searches at six locations in Chennai and Kolkata in connection with its money laundering probe into the Aircel-Maxis case, agency sources said. They said four locations in Chennai and two in Kolkata were searched. “Documents, computer hardware like CDs and disk drives were recovered during the searches,” a senior official said.

Searches were conducted on the premises of S Kailasam at Tenaympet in Chennai. The others whose premises were searched in the city were identified as S Sambamoorthy and Ramji Natarajan. In Kolkata, two locations of Manoj Mohanka were searched, sources said.

The ED suspects these people of having financial links to the Aircel-Maxis case, they said.

The agency has alleged that Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval in the Aircel-Maxis FDI case was granted in March 2006 by then finance minister P Chidambaram although he was competent to accord approval on project proposals only up to Rs 600 crore and bigger projects required the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs.

