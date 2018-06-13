Aircel-Maxis case: ED files chargesheet against Karti Chidambaram

The court has already granted interim protection from arrest till July 10 to Karti in two cases filed by the CBI and ED in 2011 and 2012. The court has already granted interim protection from arrest till July 10 to Karti in two cases filed by the CBI and ED in 2011 and 2012.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday filed a chargesheet in a Delhi court against Karti Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case.

Additional Sessions Judge Ruby Alka Gupta said that the court would consider the chargesheet on July 4.

Apart from Karti, the agency has also named Advantage Strategic Consultancies Private Limited and its directors Padma Bhaskararamana and Ravi Viswanathan, and Chess Management Services Pvt. Ltd. and its director Annamalai Palaniappa in its chargesheet under section 4 (Punishment for money-laundering) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The court has now posted the matter to July 4 for consideration of the charge sheet.

The ED has mentioned the name of former union minister P Chidambaram at various places in the chargesheet but he has not been arrayed as an accused in the case.

The agency told the court that it may file a supplementary chargesheet in the case.

The court has already granted interim protection from arrest till July 10 to Karti, son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, in two cases filed by the CBI and ED in 2011 and 2012, respectively in the Aircel-Maxis matter arising out of 2G spectrum cases.

The matter pertains to grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App