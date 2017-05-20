Aircel-Maxis case: Delhi HC seeks Marans’ reply on ED’s plea

The ED had also attached properties worth Rs 742.58 crore on the allegation that the money was paid for Dayanidhi by two Mauritius-based companies through Sun Direct TV and South Asia FM. The ED had also attached properties worth Rs 742.58 crore on the allegation that the money was paid for Dayanidhi by two Mauritius-based companies through Sun Direct TV and South Asia FM.

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response from former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran, his industrialist brother Kalanithi Maran and others, on an Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) appeal in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case.

Justice SP Garg also issued notice to Kalanithi’s wife Kaveri Kalanithi, Sun Direct TV and South Asia FM after ED challenged the special CBI court’s February 2 order that discharged Marans and the two companies of all charges for lack of evidence.

Special CBI judge O P Saini while discharging them had said that the charges were based on “misreading of official files”, speculations and surmises of the complainant. It further stated that no prima facie case warranting framing of charges against any of the accused was made out on the basis of the materials placed on record before it by the ED.

The ED had alleged that the two firms which were then controlled by Kalanithi had received Rs 742 crore as proceeds of crime from Maxis Communications Berhad and All Asia Networks, owned by Malaysian businessman T Anand Krishnan. The ED had also attached properties worth Rs 742.58 crore on the allegation that the money was paid for Dayanidhi by two Mauritius-based companies through Sun Direct TV and South Asia FM.

The ED had chargesheeted the Maran brothers, Kavery, South Asia FM and its managing director K Shanmugam and Sun Direct TV under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. FE

