Aircel-Maxis case: Delhi HC seeks Marans’ reply on CBI plea

Former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran. (File Photo) Former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran. (File Photo)

Issuing notice to Dayanidhi Maran, Kalanithi Maran and others, the Delhi High Court on Monday sought their replies in a plea filed by the CBI against their discharge.

Justice IS Mehta has posted the matter for further hearing on August 29.

Apart from the Maran brothers, notices were also issued to Sun Direct TV (P) Ltd, Astro All Asia Networks Plc, UK, besides Malaysia-based Maxis Communications and South Asia Entertainment Holdings.

Discharging the Maran brothers, Special Judge O P Saini said “legally admissible evidence” was “wholly lacking” in the probe that was conducted.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had alleged that the Marans received a bribe of Rs 742 crore for “coercing” C Sivasankaran, owner of Aircel, to sell his telecom company Aircel to Malaysia-based Maxis.

The entire case, the judge said, was based on “contradictory statements of the witnesses”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now