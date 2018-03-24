Aircel-Maxis case: Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Karti Chidambaram

A Delhi court on Saturday granted Karti Chidamabram interim protection from arrest in the Aircel-Maxis case till April 16. Special Judge O P Saini gave three weeks time to the investigating agencies CBI and Enforcement Directorate to file their replies on Karti’s anticipatory bail pleas.
The court also said that Karti shall not leave the country without its permission and asked him to appear before the investigating officer on being summoned.
Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal had sought anticipatory bail for Karti in the CBI case, arguing that there was neither any allegation against Karti in the Aircel Maxis case nor there was anything to show that he knew the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) officials.
Senior advocate Gopal Subramaniam, appearing for Karti in the ED case, argued that the latter has cooperated in the other matters as well and there was no question that he would flee the county or tamper with evidence.
Karti was yesterday given bail by the high court in the INX media case. Following which he had filed a plea seeking seeking protection from arrest in the Aircel-Maxis matter, in which the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have lodged cases in 2011 and 2012 respectively.
Karti’s father and former finance minister P Chidambaram and his wife Nalini Chidambaram were also present during the hearing.
The matter which arose out of the 2G spectrum scam pertains to the grant of FIPB clearance to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Mar 24, 2018 at 5:34 pmWow, the rich and connected get away any crime in India. The entire judiciary appears to have been designed with the purpose of providing escape routes for 5 star criminals. These anti tory bails and overnight reviews by the Supreme Court, etc. have just one purpose - for the rich to bribe the corrupt judiciary to stay out of jail. Ordinary people accused of crimes rot in custody under police torture. Indian judiciary is totally rotten and unaccountable. The SC judges are too busy appointing their successors and runnning the country on behalf of the executive that they don't have the time or the intent to reform the system.Reply
- Mar 24, 2018 at 5:29 pmCreator says universe created from a single solid mass was tore apart chapter 21-verse.30. Expanding universe 51-47. Iron sent down to earth. 57-25We know now Nova - supernova. Embryonic stages of baby with ear first vision latter. Confirmed by scientist making many say it it is from creator as science was not that developed 1400 years. All celestial bodies travelling in own orbits . Sperm responsible for gender . we now know x y chromosome. Measured quantiy of rain per year . now confirmed . wrong doers sinfull thinkers will be caught from front of head. We now know front lobe is respondible for thinking action. Female spider makes the house not male.29 .No scientific verse incompatible with modern science. Illetrate Mohammad peace be upon him couldn't have told. Defintly creators words. Hindu brothers shall post scientific material of theirs . Contact Kmalik5526g mailReply
- Mar 24, 2018 at 5:01 pmWow, Indian Justice system...........where the prosecution has to answer questions based on anti tory bail plea by the defendent.....Long Live Indian Judiciary system. These educated lawyers from Con....know how to loot and then to defend themselves and they never want any laws changed.Reply