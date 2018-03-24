Aircel-Maxis case: Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Karti Chidambaram

Aircel Maxis case: Delhi Court grants protection from arrest to Karti Chidambaram. (Express photo/File) Aircel Maxis case: Delhi Court grants protection from arrest to Karti Chidambaram. (Express photo/File)

A Delhi court on Saturday granted Karti Chidamabram interim protection from arrest in the Aircel-Maxis case till April 16. Special Judge O P Saini gave three weeks time to the investigating agencies CBI and Enforcement Directorate to file their replies on Karti’s anticipatory bail pleas.

The court also said that Karti shall not leave the country without its permission and asked him to appear before the investigating officer on being summoned.

Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal had sought anticipatory bail for Karti in the CBI case, arguing that there was neither any allegation against Karti in the Aircel Maxis case nor there was anything to show that he knew the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) officials.

Senior advocate Gopal Subramaniam, appearing for Karti in the ED case, argued that the latter has cooperated in the other matters as well and there was no question that he would flee the county or tamper with evidence.

Karti was yesterday given bail by the high court in the INX media case. Following which he had filed a plea seeking seeking protection from arrest in the Aircel-Maxis matter, in which the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have lodged cases in 2011 and 2012 respectively.

Karti’s father and former finance minister P Chidambaram and his wife Nalini Chidambaram were also present during the hearing.

The matter which arose out of the 2G spectrum scam pertains to the grant of FIPB clearance to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel.

