Aircel-Maxis case: Court refuses to initiate proceedings on CBI plea

A court in New Delhi on Thursday refused to initiate proceedings on the plea of the CBI seeking to declare Malaysian nationals T Ananda Krishnan and Augustus Ralph Marshall as absconders in the Aircel-Maxis deal case. A court in New Delhi on Thursday refused to initiate proceedings on the plea of the CBI seeking to declare Malaysian nationals T Ananda Krishnan and Augustus Ralph Marshall as absconders in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

A court in New Delhi on Thursday refused to initiate proceedings on the plea of the CBI seeking to declare Malaysian nationals T Ananda Krishnan and Augustus Ralph Marshall as absconders in the Aircel-Maxis deal case. Special Judge O P Saini also adjourned sine die the case against the two accused against whom the arrest warrants have been pending.

On the last date of hearing, the CBI had told the court that more steps were needed to be taken to secure the presence of Krishnan and Marshall, who were charge-sheeted along with former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi, in the case.

While issuing arrest warrants against Krishnan and Marshall on September 24 last year, the court had ordered that the trial against them and two Malaysia-based firms Astro All Asia Network PLC and Maxis Communication Berhad be segregated from that of the Maran brothers and two other companies.

It had noted that appearance of those based in Malaysia may take a long time leading to a delay in the proceedings. The court had on February 2 this year discharged Marans and others in the case, saying the charges were based on “misreading of official files”, speculation and surmises of the complainant.

The CBI had filed the charge sheet against the accused for offences punishable under section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now