Aircel-Maxis case: P Chidambaram moves anticipatory bail plea, Delhi court orders ED against any coercive action till June 5

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday moved a Delhi court seeking protection from arrest in Aircel Maxis money laundering case. The anticipatory bail plea has been filed in Patiala House court and senior advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal will argue for Chidambaram in the case, reports news agency ANI.

The court has given protection from arrest to Chidambaram till the next date of hearing. The senior Congress leader has to appear before the ED on June 5. The court also directed the Enforcement Directorate not to take coercive action against Chidambaram till June 5 in the matter.

The CBI had arrested P Chidambaram’s son Karti in connection with the case in February this year. However, a Delhi court had on May 2 extended till July 10 the interim protection from arrest to Karti in two cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED in the Aircel-Maxis matter.

The matter pertains to grant of FIPB clearance to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel. Cases were lodged by the CBI and the ED in 2011 and 2012, respectively. Both agencies are trying to find out how Karti allegedly managed to get a clearance from the FIPB for the Aircel-Maxis deal.

In September 2015, the CBI had filed its status report regarding a probe into the FIPB approvals in the case. The agency had in June 2016 also issued a notice to A Palaniappan, director of Chess Management Services, a company promoted by Karti.

Though it was the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), headed by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, which was competent to grant the approval, it was cleared by P Chidambaram on his own and the amount for FIPB clearance was wrongly projected to conceal the facts. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy has alleged that Chidambaram had tweaked the FIPB norms for clearing the deal in 2006.

Seeking a probe into the role of Chidambaram in alleged violation of the FIPB norms for approving the deal, Swamy has referred to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG)’s 2015 report, which points to two alleged illegalities. According to Swamy, the CAG cited the illegality of FIPB approving Maxis’ acquisition of 93.3 per cent stake in Aircel Tele Ventures Ltd through its wholly-owned subsidiary, the GCSHL, well in excess of the then ceiling of 74 per cent investment by a foreign entity.

