Aircel-Maxis case: CBI should question me, not harass my son, says P Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. (File) Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. (File)

A day after son Karti did not appear before the CBI for questioning in the Aircel-Maxis case, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Friday said that the CBI should question him, as he had approved the minutes of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB), and not “harass” Karti.

Karti’s lawyer, in a statement, said it is incorrect that Karti had refused to appear before the CBI. In a series of tweets, former Union minister Chidambaram said, “Sad [that] CBI [is] spreading misinformation. In Aircel-Maxis, FIPB officials have recorded statements before CBI that approval given was valid. In Aircel-Maxis, FIPB recommended and I approved minutes. CBI should question me and not harass Karti Chidambaram.”

Karti’s lawyer N R R Arun Natarajan said in a statement, “Karti Chidambaram had appeared before the CBI on November 19, 2014 in connection with the same case and answered all questions. Since then, by order dated February 2, 2017, the special judge has discharged the accused in the case and terminated the proceedings.

“Hence, in answer to the fresh summons to appear by a reply sent by me as counsel, a legal objection has been raised that the CBI will not have jurisdiction to issue fresh summons.”

He said he has requested the CBI to “first decide on the question of jurisdiction, and meanwhile not to insist on the appearance of Karti.”

On Wednesday, Karti had sent a letter to the CBI through his lawyer expressing his unwillingness to join the probe as all the accused in the case had been discharged by court. Karti contended that CBI has no jurisdiction over the case now.

