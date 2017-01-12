Airbus to set up aerospace cluster at Dholera

A phenomenal 24,000 MoUs were signed on the second day of the 8th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which includes an agreement with aircraft manufacturer Airbus to set up an aerospace and defence cluster at Dholera that will initially manufacture helicopters. “Till now 24,383 MoUs have been inked and we are still calculating the worth of these MoUs,” said PK Taneja, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Mines Department said on Wednesday evening.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

As far as the sheer number of MoUs is concerned, those signed on Wednesday is more than the 21,000-odd MoUs (worth Rs 25 lakh crore) that were signed in the 7th edition of the summit. “France-based Airbus has signed an MoU to set up an aerospace and defence park at Dholera,” Taneja added. Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel later elaborated that this park will initially manufacture helicopters. Airbus currently manufactures a wide range of civil and military helicopters.

Taishan Fiberglass Inc, the second largest fiberglass producer in China signed a Rs 1,700 crore MoU to set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant of fiberglass in Gujarat, which will be their first overseas plant.

Chinese manufacturer Tsinghshan Group has signed a Rs 5,500 crore MoU for setting up a stainless steel unit. Similarly, the Japanese have expressed interest in creating a separate cluster specially for Japanese companies.

“MRF Group will be investing Rs 4,500 crore and has signed an MoU with GIDC,” said Taneja. MRF greenfield manufacturing plant in Gujarat that will produce 10 lakh tyres per month.

Russian companies have inked MoUs with Essar and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) operated refineries in Jamnagar. MoUs were signed between Reliance Sibur Elastomers Pvt Ltd (a JV of RIL and Sibur Holding, Russia) and state-government arm iNDEXTb to establish a Halo Butyl Rubber Project at Jamnagar with proposed investment of Rs 1,200 crore.