AirAsia offers flight tickets starting Rs 99 for travel to seven cities

Air Asia India would now fly passengers to seven cities across the country at a discounted price. The budget carrier has started its sale for promotional base fare from Rs 99 upwards. “The promotional fares start from Rs 99 under the dynamic pricing to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, New Delhi, Pune and Ranchi,” the airline said in a statement in Bengaluru.

Apart from this, the low-cost airline’s parent firm AirAsia will also fly its passengers at Rs 1,499 base fare from Indian cities to 10 countries in the Asia-Pacific region (APAC), reports IANS. The destinations include Auckland, Bali, Bangkok, Kuala Lampur, Melbourne, Singapore and Sydney.

“Passengers can book from Monday up to January 21 and avail the offer to travel from January 15 to July 31,” it said.

The offer is available on all flights of the group network, including AirAsia India, AirAsia Berhad, Thai AirAsia, AirAsia X and Indonesia AirAsia X.

