Air pollution: NGT raps oil firms over data on diesel trucks

The National Green Tribunal has rapped public sector oil companies for not submitting status report on their 10-year old diesel trucks used for transporting petrol or petroleum products. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar directed Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum to file an affidavit stating whether their vehicles were BS-IV compliant.

The green panel had in December last year issued notices to the oil companies and asked them to inform whether they use any diesel vehicle more than a decade old for transporting petrol or diesel to fuel stations. “We grant last and final opportunity to Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum to file a complete status report in relation to the heavy vehicles being used by these companies directly or upon contract with private parties for carriage of petroleum and allied products in the country more particularly in NCR, Delhi.

“It should be stated in the affidavit-cum-report the number of BS-I, BS-II, BS-III and BS-IV compliant vehicles and how old the vehicles are. “What is the scheme for phasing out of heavy vehicles which are diesel vehicles more than 10 years old and the scheme of each of the company. We make it clear that if this status report and affidavit not filed within the time granted, the Managing Director of all the above stated three companies would be present before the tribunal on the next date of hearing,” the bench said.

The NGT also warned that if the oil companies now failed to submit status report it would impose heavy costs on them for non-compliance of the orders and posted the matter for hearing on March 2. The direction came while hearing a batch of petitions filed by various contractors seeking registration of new BS-IV compliant diesel vehicles purchased for transport of petrol from company depots to identified petrol pumps in Delhi-NCR.