Air Marshal Khosla the new AOC-in-C of East

Air Marshal Anil Khosla took over as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) Eastern Air Command here today. An alumnus of National Defence Academy, Air Marshal Khosla was commissioned in the fighter stream of Indian Air Force in December 1979 and has over 4000 hours of accident free flying record mainly on different variants of Jaguar, MiG-21 and Kiran aircraft. He is equally experienced on both Ground attack and Air Defence roles with specialisation on maritime role. He was awarded Commandant’s medal during Higher Command Course at Army War College.

The Air Officer has vast instructional experience and has been Directing Staff at prestigious institutions like Tactics and Combat Development Establishment (TACDE) and Flying Instructor School (FIS). Air Marshal Khosla has also commanded a Jaguar squadron with maritime role and two frontline bases of the IAF at Jaisalmer and Ambala. As an Air Marshal he has held appointment of Senior Air Staff Officer, Central Air Command and Director General Air (Operations) at Air HQ (Vayu Bhawan). Further he is an ‘A2’ category flying instructor and a fighter strike leader and a keen golfer.