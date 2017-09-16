Marshal Arjan Singh, 1965 war hero, passes away at 98: Here’s how politicians reacted

File photo of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh, famous for his role in the the 1965 India- Pakistan war, has passed away at the age of 98. (PTI Photo) File photo of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh, famous for his role in the the 1965 India- Pakistan war, has passed away at the age of 98. (PTI Photo)

Marshal Arjan Singh- the lone Air Force officer in India’s military history to be decorated with the Marshal rank, breathed his last at 7.47 PM in the Army Research and Referral hospital in New Delhi. He was 98. He was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday morning, the Defence Ministry said. Marshal Arjan Singh is remembered with awe and respect for his heroic leadership of the IAF during the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

Here are the reactions pouring in following the demise the Indian Air Force icon:

President Ram Nath Kovind: “Sad at demise of a great air warrior and Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh. Condolences to his family and IAF community.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “India mourns unfortunate demise of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh. We remember his outstanding service to the nation.”

“India will never forget the excellent leadership of Marshal of the IAF Arjan Singh in 1965, when the IAF saw substantial action.”

Rajnath Singh: “My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members of Shri Arjan Singh. May God give them strength to bear this colossal loss. Marshal of the IAF, Arjan Singh lived his life like a soldier. The tales of his courage will remain immortal. Deeply pained at his demise.”

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore: “Valiant airman, graceful soldier, inspiring leader. RIP Marshal of the IAF Arjan Singh sir. A grateful nation bows its head in reverence.”

Ravi Shankar Prasad: Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of 1965 war hero AirMarshal Arjan Singh. Salute to the brave soldier of mother India.

