Air India’s maiden direct flight to Stockholm, all women crew

Air India on Thursday launched direct flights from here to Stockholm, making the Swedish capital its tenth destination in Europe. The airline operated a Dreamliner Boeing 787 with an all-woman crew. Air India will be offering thrice-a-week service from Delhi to Stockholm with flights every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Olympian and ace shooter Gagan Narang and cricketer Harbhajan Singh were among the passengers onboard the maiden flight.

The launch event included lighting of lamp and cake and ribbon cutting ceremonies at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the presence of Air India Chairman Ashwani Lohani and Chargé d’Affaires of Embassy of Sweden, Gautam Bhattacharyya.

“With an increase in passenger volume between India and Sweden by 50 per cent in three years, the direct flight is likely to further bolster the growing relationship between India and Sweden,” according to a press statement issued by the Embassy of Sweden. The national carrier is also expected to add another destination in Europe next month with flights to Danish capital Copenhagen.

