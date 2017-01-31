Air India’s Dreamliner service to Kerala starts tomorrow

Government-owned Air India on Tuesday announced its first Dreamliner service to Kerala, which would fly on the New Delhi-Kochi-Dubai route from Wednesday. (Representational Image) Government-owned Air India on Tuesday announced its first Dreamliner service to Kerala, which would fly on the New Delhi-Kochi-Dubai route from Wednesday. (Representational Image)

Government-owned Air India on Tuesday announced its first Dreamliner service to Kerala, which would fly on the New Delhi-Kochi-Dubai route from Wednesday. “Air India will operate its first Dreamliner service on New Delhi-Dubai route via Kochi, commencing February 1,” a statement by the airline said.

This would be its second Dreamliner service to the Gulf. The airline has been operating Boeing 787-800 dreamliner services between New Delhi and Dubai since 2012. The new flight will give a fillip to the growing ties between the UAE and India and will offer immense benefits to Indian community in the Gulf country, Air India said.

The airline will also offer an attractive introductory offer which includes free check-in baggage allowance of 40kg on economy class and 50kg in business class, the release said.