Air India’s Chandigarh to Bangkok flight likely to be from June

A DIRECT flight of Air India to Bangkok from Chandigarh is likely to be started in the first week of June, the Air India chairman and managing director (CMD) said on Sunday. The flight was earlier supposed to start from April this year. Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani said that the airline would now start the flight in the first week of June.

Lohani had last year announced in Chandigarh that they would start a direct flight to Bangkok from Chandigarh in April. It, however, was deferred due to procurement of new aircraft. The Air India CMD also said on Friday that the flight would operate thrice a week.

Recently, the Air India counsel had told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the airline was making serious efforts to start the flight soon. The counsel told the court that a meeting would be held with the Thailand Embassy regarding the Chandigarh-Bangkok flight.

Tour operators in the city believe that starting a flight to Bangkok from Chandigarh will have a good response from the people living in the northern states.

The new terminal of Chandigarh International Airport located in Mohali was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015. The international flights at the airport, however, started last year only. Several new destinations have been added by the airlines since the opening of the new terminal at the airport. More than 35 flights are operating at the airport currently. Recently, direct connectivity to Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Leh was started from the airport.

At present, two international flights are operating from the airport. The airport also started offer to e-visa services to the incoming flyers. The wi-fi facilities at the airport are starting from this month, according to the officials. The airport authorities of India at Chandigarh recently said that like the other airport of the country, they too are planning to do away with stamping of cabin baggage tags soon and they are expecting to make the move possible in the next three months.

