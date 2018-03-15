Air India official Twitter account hacked

There is no official statement regarding the hacking incident from the Air India officials so far. There is no official statement regarding the hacking incident from the Air India officials so far.

The official Twitter handle of national carrier Air India has been hacked. The cyber attack came to heed late midnight on Thursday after a series of tweets, including one in particular claiming cancellation of all Air India flights was tweeted by the official account of the airline.

“Last minute important announcement: All our flights have been cancelled. From now we will fly with Turkish Airlines,” read the tweet pinned to Air India official handle (@airindiain), later changed @airindiaTR by the hackers.

The Twitter handle of Air India is overridden by I ayyıldızt group which claims to be a Turkish Cypriot Army on their Twitter handle. Twitter also removed the verified mark from the Air India handle after its name was changed by the hackers.

This is a developing story, more details awaited.

