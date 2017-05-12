Air India to operate direct flights between Varanasi and Colombo, announces PM Modi in Sri Lanka

Speaking at the International Vesak Day celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that from August this year, Air India will operate direct flights between Colombo and Varanasi.
“My Tamil brothers and sisters will also be able to visit Varanasi, the land of Kashi Viswanath,” he said while addressing a crowd at the opening ceremony of International Vesak Day at Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Varanasi is the Prime Minister’s Lok Sabha constituency. In a 2014 visit to Japan, Modi had signed a partnership agreement between Varanasi and Kyoto, both historically significant cities, making them sister cities.
PM Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka where he is participating in the International Vesak Day celebrations. Later in the day, he will inaugurate the 150-bed multi-specialty Dickoya Hospital which has been built with Indian assistance.
Upon his arrival in the neighbouring island nation on Thursday, PM Modi had met President Maithripala Sirisena and Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, who had earlier visited India in April. In an unscheduled meeting, Modi reportedly also held talks with former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa.
Speaking at the Vesak Day gathering, PM Modi said that he believed that India and Sri Lanka are at a “moment of great opportunity” with regards to relations and said that Sri Lanka would find a “friend and partner” in India who will “their nation-building endeavours”.
Speaking about the importance of Buddhist teachings and learning in Sri Lankan culture, the Prime Minister said that Lord Buddha’s message from two and a half millenia ago is as relevant today.
- May 12, 2017 at 11:53 amThere should be few ships every day between India and Sri Lanka. People to people contact should be increased. For Indians reaching Sri Lanka should b easier, same should be for the Sri Lankans. This will enhance tourism, as well as relationship. When a person visit South India, they may visit Sri Lanka also. Also Sri Lankan can visit India more. Govt must work on developing structure for this.Reply
- May 12, 2017 at 11:48 amInvesting time in making the ties good, what sense does it make to have such flights etc when you are unable to do anything for the soldiers assinated so frequently on the border. Why is there no conversation on this?Reply