Air India to operate direct flights between Varanasi and Colombo, announces PM Modi in Sri Lanka

Speaking at the International Vesak Day celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that from August this year, Air India will operate direct flights between Colombo and Varanasi.

“My Tamil brothers and sisters will also be able to visit Varanasi, the land of Kashi Viswanath,” he said while addressing a crowd at the opening ceremony of International Vesak Day at Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Varanasi is the Prime Minister’s Lok Sabha constituency. In a 2014 visit to Japan, Modi had signed a partnership agreement between Varanasi and Kyoto, both historically significant cities, making them sister cities.

PM Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka where he is participating in the International Vesak Day celebrations. Later in the day, he will inaugurate the 150-bed multi-specialty Dickoya Hospital which has been built with Indian assistance.

Upon his arrival in the neighbouring island nation on Thursday, PM Modi had met President Maithripala Sirisena and Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, who had earlier visited India in April. In an unscheduled meeting, Modi reportedly also held talks with former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Speaking at the Vesak Day gathering, PM Modi said that he believed that India and Sri Lanka are at a “moment of great opportunity” with regards to relations and said that Sri Lanka would find a “friend and partner” in India who will “their nation-building endeavours”.

Speaking about the importance of Buddhist teachings and learning in Sri Lankan culture, the Prime Minister said that Lord Buddha’s message from two and a half millenia ago is as relevant today.

