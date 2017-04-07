Govt makes Air India fly low, revoke ban on Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File) Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File)

Air India on Friday revoked the flight ban imposed on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad. This, after the Civil Aviation ministry wrote to the airline asking that the ‘unruly’ parliamentarian be allowed to fly immediately. It was not immediately known if the other airlines, that had banned him from flying, have also revoked it, but reports have said they were inclined to following a letter from the ministry.

On Thursday, in a letter to the Civil Aviation ministry, Gaikwad expressed regret over the incident. He has, however, refused to apologise to the Air India staffer, a demand a section of the airline’s employees have been demanding.

In a statement issued, Air India said an amendment would be brought to ensure such incidents are better dealt with. “To deal with unruly passengers in effective manner in future, amendment to CAR (Civil Aviation Requirements) is being drafted by DGCA in consultation with this ministry for establishing a National No Fly List.

In his letter to Raju late Thursday night, Gakwad said, “I wish to convey my regrets for the unfortunate incident that took place on 23rd March… It could have been no one’s intention to let the situation aggravate to the level that it eventually did.” He requested Raju to lift the travel ban, which was “affecting the effective discharge” his responsibilities.

Ravindra Gaikwad wrote to the Aviation Minister express regret at the inciden Ravindra Gaikwad wrote to the Aviation Minister express regret at the inciden

On March 23, Gaikwad punched and hit a 60-year-old Air India Duty Manager with his slippers nearly 20 times. The incident happened at Delhi’s IGI airport as the MP could not travel business class in an all-economy flight. “The MP turned violent, broke the duty manager’s spectacles, tore his shirt, hit him with slippers 16-17 times,” said Air India sources.

“He asked who is this MP and said he would complain to Modi. So I slapped him. I hit him 25 times with my sandal. I am Shiv Sena member, not of BJP, to entertain abuses (hurled at me),” Gaikwad had said then, adding tha he “will not apologise”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd