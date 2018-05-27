Air India Express ranks second in global cheapest airlines list, IndiGo placed fifth

Along with the Air India, low-cost carriers IndiGo, and Jet Airways also made it to the list. (File) Along with the Air India, low-cost carriers IndiGo, and Jet Airways also made it to the list. (File)

Low-cost carriers IndiGo and Air India Express have been ranked among the top five cheapest airlines in the world, according to Global Flight Pricing report.

Air India Express, the wholly-owned subsidiary of state-run carrier Air India, was ranked second, while the budget carrier IndiGo was placed at fifth position in the report prepared by Melbourne-based Rome2rio — a multimodal travel planning site.

The report compared 200 major airlines across continents by the average price per kilometre, with Air Asia X taking the pole position.

Air India Express, mostly connecting Gulf countries and Singapore, has an average cost of USD 0.08 per km and IndiGo USD 0.10 per km. The latter connects Indian cities with Gulf countries besides Bangkok, Colombo and Kathmandu.

According to Rome2rio, the data was analysed by taking into account the economy class airfares displayed during the first two months of this year, totalling some 1.5 million price points. According to the report, four out of the top five cheapest airlines are in Asia, while none of the carriers from US and UK could make it to the list this year.

Etihad, Ryanair, Qantas, Wow Air and Virgin Australia were among the top ten affordable airlines.

(With inputs from PTI)

