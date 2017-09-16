Only in Express
Air India plane hits a truck at Indira Gandhi International Airport

Air India has constituted a two-member high-level committee to investigate the incident and will submit its report within seven days, an airline spokesperson said.

Published:September 16, 2017 5:47 pm
Around 9.45 pm on Friday, after Air India's Vadodara to Delhi flight landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport one of its engines rammed into a truck parked near an aerobridge, a source said.
An Air India plane hit a truck carrying a ground cooling unit at the international airport in New Delhi as it was taxiing towards a parking bay. There were 114 passengers onboard the Airbus 319. No one sustained any injuries in the incident, an airline source said.

Around 9.45 pm on Friday, after Air India’s Vadodara to Delhi flight landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport one of its engines rammed into a truck parked near an aerobridge, the source said. The truck was carrying a ground-based cooling unit used to regulate temperature inside an aircraft when it is not in motion.

