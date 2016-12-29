Air India pilot takes on Gajapathi Raju, writes ‘something lagging’ even in MPs

Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju (Source: PTI Photo) Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju (Source: PTI Photo)

APPARENTLY ENRAGED by Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju’s recent remarks on Air India staff that “something is lagging” in the commitment shown by some A-I staff when seen against their rivals, a pilot with the national carrier has written to the minister and pointed out that going by the washout seen in both Houses of Parliament in the just-concluded winter session, it could seem politicians are “still lagging well behind in their commitment” to the nation.

“…In fact, I have no doubt in my mind that any Air India employee conducting themselves in the same manner as our parliamentarians would have been instantly reprimanded, if not sacked, by your government,” the pilot, Subhashish Majumdar, wrote. Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said they are not aware of any such letter, and it has got nothing to do with Air India even if the pilot had written something along those lines.

In his recent letter, Majumdar wrote that as a committed Air India employee, an honest taxpayer and a patriotic citizen, he is “constrained” to point out that the recent winter session was a complete washout in both Houses due to frequent disruptions by MPs. “Ninety-two hours of work were wasted in Lok Sabha alone and hardly any business was transacted. In fact, it was observed that prohibition on rules on slogan shouting, displaying posters and obstructing proceedings were blatantly flouted,” he wrote.

Majumdar wrote that Air India employees are also equally pained to observe that their politicians are “still lagging well behind in their commitment” to the nation when compared to most of their counterparts in many other countries. “Therefore, as citizens of India and employees of the National Carrier, we hope that our politicians would find it in the fitness of things to introspect and lead by example, so that the commitment shown by Air India employees is commensurate with the inspiration offered to them,” he said. Acknowledging that Air India, which posted an operating profit in the last fiscal, has “done better”, Raju, in a recent interview, had emphasised on the need to ensure more “cohesiveness” within the national carrier.