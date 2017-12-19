Wheelchair-bound passenger claims he was not allowed to board Air India flight

Kaushik Majumder is a researcher at the Indian Statistical Institute. (Source: ANI) Kaushik Majumder is a researcher at the Indian Statistical Institute. (Source: ANI)

Air India was in the midst of a controversy again after a differently abled passenger claimed he was not allowed to board a flight due to his battery-operated wheelchair, ANI reported on Tuesday.

Kaushik Majumder, a researcher at the Indian Statistical Institute, alleged that he was harassed by Air India staff and was not allowed to board his Bangalore to Kolkata flight on December 17.

On November 29, the debt-ridden airline was in the news after a traveller and an Air India employee slapped each other at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. The argument started after the passenger, whose husband is a senior bureaucrat in the Haryana government, apparently arrived late and was not allowed to board the flight.

The passenger was informed by the counter staff at the check-in counter that the battery operated wheelchair is not permitted inside the aircraft and accordingly offered a wheelchair. At that time the passenger agreed to remove the battery at the boarding gate. After reaching the boarding gate AI official spoke to him about the need to remove the battery, however, the passenger refused to disconnect the battery.

The same was informed to the commander of the flight and since the passenger was not agreeing to disconnect the battery he could not be accommodated on the flight. Air India strictly follows the laid down procedures and regulations regarding passengers safety.

However, Air India refuted his charges. According to The Hindu, an airline spokesperson said the passenger was clearly told at the time of check-in that the battery-operated wheelchair would not be allowed on-board the flight.

