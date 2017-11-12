Air India gets Rs 1,500 crore loan from Bank of India to meet ‘urgent’ working capital needs

Air India had issued a tender on October 18 for government guarantee-backed short-term loans totalling up to Rs 1,500 crore. File Photo Air India had issued a tender on October 18 for government guarantee-backed short-term loans totalling up to Rs 1,500 crore. File Photo

Debt-laden Air India has received a loan worth Rs 1,500 crore from Bank of India to meet urgent working capital needs less than a month after floating a tender in this regard, an airline source said.

For the second time in recent months, the flagship carrier has received loans from a public sector lender. Battling multiple headwinds, the disinvestment-bound airline has been working on ways to reduce its debt, including, by way of selling non-core assets and expanding operations.

Air India had issued a tender on October 18 in which it had sought government guarantee-backed short-term loans totalling up to Rs 1,500 crore to meet “its urgent working capital requirements”. Prior to that, the airline had borrowed around Rs 3,250 crore as short tenure loans from two lenders – IndusInd Bank and Punjab National Bank, sources had said. This loan too was for meeting urgent working capital needs and the tender was floated in September.

In the last nearly three months, at least two public sector lenders – Bank of India and Punjab National Bank – have provided loans to the airline. As part of efforts to revive the ailing carrier, which has a debt burden of more than Rs 50,000 crore, the government is in the process of finalising the contours of its strategic disinvestment.

Air India is surviving on taxpayers’ money under the bailout package extended by the previous UPA government in 2012. As part of the turnaround plan, the national carrier is to receive up to Rs 30,231 crore from the government over a ten-year period subject to meeting certain performance thresholds.

