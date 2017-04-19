Air India flight grounded at IGI airport due to hydraulic failure

The Air India flight, AI 101 from New Delhi to New York was scheduled to depart from the Indira Gandhi International airport at 1:40 am. (Express File Photo) The Air India flight, AI 101 from New Delhi to New York was scheduled to depart from the Indira Gandhi International airport at 1:40 am. (Express File Photo)

An Air India flight bound for New York, with around 300 passengers on-board, was grounded at New Delhi airport on Wednesday before its departure due to hydraulic failure in one of the aircraft engines, news agency PTI reported.

According to PTI, an Air India spokesperson said that all the passengers were accommodated in a nearby hotel with the flight being rescheduled for 5 pm.

The Air India flight, AI 101 from New Delhi to New York was scheduled to depart from the Indira Gandhi International airport at 1:40 am, PTI said.

A passenger was quoted as saying by PTI that engineers were called in to fix the glitch but the aircraft was not airworthy.

According to the passenger who spoke to PTI, travelers had to remain seated in the plane till around 6 am after which they were taken to the hotel.

Air India had reportedly tried to arrange another aircraft for the stranded passengers but it could not be made available on time.

Meanwhile, the Air India spokesperson told PTI that engineers were working on the plane and it is expected to be airworthy so as to make it available for the 5 pm rescheduled departure.

