Air India flight from Delhi to Kolkata suffers bird hit

Air India flight. (Representational) Air India flight. (Representational)

An Air India flight from Delhi, carrying 254 people, today suffered a bird hit while landing at the airport. An airline spokesperson said all passengers are safe, while the aircraft’s engine has been damaged. There were 254 people on board, including the crew, and all are safe, the spokesperson said. The aircraft involved in the incident was Boeing 787-8.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 24, 2017 12:25 pm