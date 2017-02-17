Air India Mumbai-bound flight forced to divert as passenger suffers heart attack

The plane is expected to take-off for India at 8 pm IST on Friday and is likely to arrive in Mumbai post-midnight. The plane is expected to take-off for India at 8 pm IST on Friday and is likely to arrive in Mumbai post-midnight.

An Air India flight from London to Mumbai was forced to divert to Ankara where it made an emergency landing after a passenger on board suffered a suspected heart attack. Agnelo Bareto, a 63-year-old Portuguese national, was suspected to have suffered a cardiac arrest, forcing AI 130 to land in the Turkish capital where he was rushed for medical assistance, airline sources said.

The plane carrying 252 passengers had departed from London’s Heathrow airport at 1:22 pm local time on Thursday but it was forced to land at Esenboga International Airport at Ankara at 5:13 pm local time. The plane is expected to take-off for India at 8 pm IST on Friday and is likely to arrive in Mumbai post-midnight.