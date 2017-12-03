Air India flight delayed by seven hours at Mumbai airport

The passengers protested at the boarding gate preventing other flyers from going in. (Express Archive) The passengers protested at the boarding gate preventing other flyers from going in. (Express Archive)

Nearly 250 passengers of Air India were stranded at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA), Mumbai, on Saturday after a 1.30 am flight to Ahmedabad was delayed by seven hours.

The passengers protested at the boarding gate preventing other flyers from going in. They complained that the airline did not provide them with an alternative accommodation till another flight was arranged. “They were not even offered refreshments in the waiting area. No proper information or communication about the delay was shared,” Ashika Saraf, relative of a passenger who was stranded, said. Officials from the Central Industrial Security Force said the matter was brought under control after they intervened.

A senior AI official said: “The AI 031 flight was delayed for seven hours due to flight duty time limitation issue and crew constraints.” ens

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App