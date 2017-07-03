Air India flight takes off with faulty AC, furious fliers use paper to fan themselves

An Air India flight bound for Delhi from Bagdogra took off with a faulty air conditioning system, turning the plane into a hot chamber and with passengers complaining of suffocation and breathlessness through the journey. The flight, AI-880, had 168 passengers and took off at 1.50 pm on Sunday from Bagdogra airport and landed in Delhi 25 minutes prior to the scheduled time (of 4.05 pm) at 3.40 pm.
According to the reports, the Air India staff allegedly knew about the malfunctioning AC and had informed the passengers that the conditioning will start working once the flight will take off. The problem was, however, not resolved. In a video posted by news agency ANI, the passengers can be seen complaining and fanning themselves with papers and magazines. A few passengers also tried to put on the oxygen mask, however, the masks were reportedly not working.
The passengers complained about the non-functional AC and protested, Air India spokesperson informed PTI.
This is not the first time passengers aboard an Air India flight have been subjected to discomfort. Some of them have taken to Twitter to voice the problems they faced recently.
The government has decided to privatise Air India to offload the struggling debt-laden airline and turn a profit in the face of growing competition from low-cost rivals.
Niti Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya said India should be privatised as its debt level is “simply not sustainable” and government action on the airline’s future course is likely within six months. The airline has a debt of more than Rs 52,000 crore and is surviving on a Rs 30,000-crore bailout package extended by the previous UPA government in 2012.
- Jul 3, 2017 at 12:46 pmDont worry, Air India have a friend at Kerala the State transport which has recently brought from Europe is running with Ac but while Standby the on bord people suffocate and some faints because they even do not open the main doors even complains . Kerala SRTC run with debt and is not yet given pensions for 3 months and trauma to provide ry in the last month . ThIS happens because of those old dogs stick in the chair never go out with old tricks and a lack of new blood in managing . The same thing is happening in Air India also. Those improperly educated ones joining through back doors are another problem .Reply
- Jul 3, 2017 at 12:30 pmAir India can go in to Guinness records for the the Airway with most negative remarks. The Management and the staff as well are not realising that it is their duty, at least to treat the passengers with kind and courteous with so much bad name. But they never realise as they are shameless and reckless. If someone accepts Air India on Private mode, they should realise not to accept any of these employees in their new system.Reply
- Jul 3, 2017 at 12:27 pmMAKE IN INDIA ONLYReply
- Jul 3, 2017 at 12:20 pm... and to say that this is our national government flight.....or rather the standard of government of India...Reply