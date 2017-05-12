Air India flight AI 849 from Delhi to Pune overshoots runway, all passengers safe

Air India flight travelling from Delhi to Pune overshot the runway while landing at the Pune airport on Friday. (Source: ANI) Air India flight travelling from Delhi to Pune overshot the runway while landing at the Pune airport on Friday. (Source: ANI)

An Air India flight travelling from Delhi to Pune overshot the runway while landing at the Pune airport on Friday. Flight AI 849 had a total of 152 passengers on board. An emergency evacuation was carried out immediately and the runway was closed after the incident. Officials have said it will be opened in the next 20 minutes. All passengers were evacuated safely.

The flight was unable to stop at the point from where it had to turn for the taxi way. The pilot had applied the brakes, due to which the aircraft skid and it halted 25 meters away from the crossing point. The right side wheel of the aircraft got down from the runaway as the pilot applied the brakes. Emergency services of Air Force and CISF were rushed at the site of the incident as evacuated passengers were taken into the terminal building.

