Air India plane loses contact with ATC over Hungary, escorted to safety by fighter jets

Meanwhile, the flight has landed safely with all passengers and crew safe.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 10, 2017 7:29 pm
Air India flight, AI 171 missing, Air india flight missing, Air India flight Hungary, AI flight Hingary A Hungarian fighter jet was deployed subsequently to ensure safety of the passengers on board.

A London-bound Air India flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad had lost contact with Air Traffic Control flying over Hungarian air space on Friday. A Hungarian fighter jet was deployed subsequently to ensure safety of the aircraft with at least 231 passengers and 18 crew members on board.

An Air India spokesperson said that it had lost contact due to frequency fluctuation. The flight, which departed from Sardar Vallabhai International Airport, landed safely at London’s Heathrow airport with all passengers and crew safe, the spokesperson added.

