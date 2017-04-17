Air India to soon impose fine of up to Rs 15 lakh on unruly passengers?

The state-owned airliner Air India is reportedly considering on imposing a fine of up to Rs 15 lakh on passengers who delay flights. This comes less than a month after Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad assaulted an Air India employee at the Indra Gandhi Airport. The minimum fine expected to be imposed would be Rs 5 lakh if the flight is delayed up to an hour, Rs 10 lakh for one-two hours and Rs 15 lakh for more than two hours, according to news agency PTI.
On March 23, Gaikwad, reportedly irked over being alloted an economy seat, slapped an Air India staff member using his chappals. Air India and six private airlines banned Gaikwad from using their flight services. The Sena MP was forced to travel by train from Delhi to Pune. His repeated attempts to book tickets under different names were also blocked by the airlines. The issue found echo in the Parliament as the Sena MPs raised a furore after Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju refused to lift the flight ban against Gaikwad. They reportedly gheraoed him inside Lok Sabha, forcing Union Minister Rajnath Singh to step in and cool tempers. The Sena MPs were also reportedly heard threatening to derail flight operations at the Mumbai airport. Gaikwad, however, apologised to the House if his actions had caused any hurt but refused to extend the same to the Air India employee. After a meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Gajapathi Raju wrote to Air India asking them to lift the travel restrictions imposed on him.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- Apr 17, 2017 at 5:53 pmWe name edifices after famous people. For once let's name this fine the "Ravindra Gaikwad fine" and immortalize the sorry conduct of politicians.Reply
- Apr 17, 2017 at 5:41 pmIf fine they are implementing, they should give proper facilities and service to the customers.Reply
- Apr 17, 2017 at 5:28 pmThe fine should be equivalent to the fine Air India pays for its poor services. Now if someone complaints for a poor service will be termed as unruly p enger and fined.Reply
- Apr 17, 2017 at 5:20 pmplease impose these fines on MPs and MLAs 1st. they have this at ude problems. they are also arrogant and rude with their nose pointing upwards.Reply