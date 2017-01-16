Air India Express commences daily Thiruvanathapuram-Kozhikode flights

Budget airline Air India Express (AIE) on Monday launched daily flights connecting Thiruvanathapuram and Kozhikode in north Kerala, fulfilling a long pending demand. Budget airline Air India Express (AIE) on Monday launched daily flights connecting Thiruvanathapuram and Kozhikode in north Kerala, fulfilling a long pending demand.

Budget airline Air India Express (AIE) on Monday launched daily flights connecting Thiruvanathapuram and Kozhikode in north Kerala, fulfilling a long pending demand. This is the first time AIE is connecting the two cities on a daily basis. The operations commenced with AIE CEO K Shyamsundar flagging off the inaugural flight 737-800 from here to Kozhikode this morning, carrying 53 passengers.

The flight left at 0700 hrs and reached Kozhikode by 0755 hrs. The flight then left for Doha, AIE sources said.

On the return journey, the flight will leave Kozhikode by 2245 hrs and reach here by 2340 hrs, sources said. They added 164 fliers have been booked for the return journey on the flight which has a capacity to accommodate 186 passengers. Air India Express is offering an introductory fare of Rs 2,400 for the flight, an AIE statement said.

This much awaited link between Thiruvanathapuram, the capital city, and Malabar is a boon not only for domestic passengers but also offers onward connectivity to several Gulf destinations.