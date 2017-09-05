Air India Express aircraft veers off taxiway at Kochi airport, all passengers safe

The Cochin International Airport Limited in Kerala The Cochin International Airport Limited in Kerala

An Air India Express aircraft, which had arrived at the Kochi airport from Abu Dhabi, veered off the taxiway leading to the collapse of its nose-wheel, PTI reported. All 102 passengers and six crew members were evacuated safely.

A Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) official told PTI that the incident was reported at 2:40 am when the flight, IX452 which landed at Kochi from Abu Dhabi, proceeded towards the parking bay when it veered off the taxiway. It is learnt that the aircraft has been grounded and that a DGCA inquiry has been initiated into the incident.

