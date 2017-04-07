Air India cancels Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad tickets, again

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File) Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File)

Air India announced Friday that the airline has cancelled Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad’s Delhi-Mumbai round tickets for April 17 and 24, reported news agency ANI. Air India’s move comes a day after protests in Parliament by Shiv Sena MPs who threatened to disrupt the airline’s operations in Mumbai unless the ban on Gaikwad was revoked. Following this, the Air India’s Cabin Crew Association (AICCA) wrote a letter to Air India Chairman Thursday night saying they “do not wish to be flying with such a person,” reported the Times of India.

Shiv Sena MPs on Thursday created noisy scenes in Lok Sabha when they gheraoed Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapati Raju. Gaikwad later apologised to Raju in a letter saying, “I wish to convey my regrets for the unfortunate incident that took place on 23rd March… It could have been no one’s intention to let the situation aggravate to the level that it eventually did.” Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said the civil aviation minister will talk to “all stakeholders to reach an amicable solution”. During his parliamentary address, Gaikwad said, “I apologise to Parliament, not to that officer.”

Air India has already cautioned its staff at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) and the Pune airport in the wake of the threats issued by Sena MPs. “We are enhancing security of our staff deployed at Mumbai and Pune airports in the wake of the threat to ground flight operations at these aerodromes. While the increased security may not necessarily mean an increase in the number of staff, but advise them on being more alert and cautious,” an AI official said.

Ravindra Gaikwad wrote to the Aviation Minister express regret at the inciden Ravindra Gaikwad wrote to the Aviation Minister express regret at the inciden

Meanwhile, the Indian Commercial Pilots Association promised “unconditional support” to Air India saying it appreciated the stand taken “against unruly passengers.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd