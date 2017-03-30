Air India behaving like mafia goons: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Adding fuel to fire in the Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaekwad case, senior leader Sanjay Raut Thursday said that the airline had been behaving like goons. He added that only a full investigation will fully reveal what happened on that day.

“Behavior of airline companies is like mafia goons. Jaanch puri ho tab pata chalega kisne kya kiya (Only after an investigation will we know the truth),” Raut was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

Citing Gaekwad as a security threat for airline crew, a spokesperson from Air India said they could not allow him to fly with the airline. Gaekwad has been using the train and on Wednesday a car to travel after a video of him beating and threatening an Air India crew member went viral last week. He allegedly beat him up and threatened to throw him off board after he was made to fly economy class and not business class for which he had the ticket. In response, Air India and six private airlines banned Gaikwad from booking on their flights.

On Monday, the Shiv Sena raised the issue in Lok Sabha, requesting Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to take up the flight ban with the government. Sena MP Anadrao Adsul defended Gaikwad saying that the airline did not ban television actor Kapil Sharma for allegedly getting drunk and misbehaving on a flight. The party doesn’t condone Gaikwad’s behaviour but banning him from flying is wrong, Adsul said in Lok Sabha.

Mahajan expressed hope that the matter be resolved soon. “MPs need to attend Parliament and they cannot travel by train always. At times, they need to travel by plane also. I feel that this issue (blanket ban) should be resolved amicably through talks,” she said outside the Parliament.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd