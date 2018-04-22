VIDEO: Air India flight faces heavy turbulence, three passengers injured; window panel falls off

While the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has initiated a probe into the incident, Air India is yet to issue any statement. (Representational) While the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has initiated a probe into the incident, Air India is yet to issue any statement. (Representational)

Three passengers suffered minor injuries after a Delhi-bound Air India aircraft suffered heavy turbulence for around 12 minutes on Thursday. The turbulence caused panic among passengers as an interior panel covering a window fell off mid-flight. A few oxygen masks also dropped from the overhead panel as the flight experienced turbulence soon after taking off from Amritsar. In a video released by news agency ANI, an air hostess onboard Boeing 787 Dreamliner (VTANI) was seen fixing the window panel which fell on a woman passenger. The crew member was also seen trying to pacify the elderly passenger.

The duration of Amristar-Delhi flight is about 35 minutes and on April 19, the flight was full with over 240 passengers, an airline official told PTI. According to media reports, one the injured passengers probably did not fasten his seat belt and bumped his head against the luggage compartment. While the injured were attended to by the aircraft’s emergency response team, upon landing, they were rushed to the nearest hospital. The incident happened on Thursday during an Amritsar-Delhi flight.

#WATCH Air India flight from Amritsar to Delhi experienced severe turbulence and three passengers sustained minor injuries. A window panel also fell off. DGCA begins probe (19.4.18) pic.twitter.com/WBp0v56oTy — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2018

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has initiated a probe into the incident. Air India is yet to issue any statement.

