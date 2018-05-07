Air India air hostess accuses pilot of molesting her onboard

The woman accused the pilot of molesting her on an Air India Ahmedabad-Mumbai flight. The woman accused the pilot of molesting her on an Air India Ahmedabad-Mumbai flight.

Days after an air hostess accused a pilot of molesting her on its Ahmedabad-Mumbai flight, Air India on Monday stated that the airlines shall cooperate with the authorities regarding the case. “Since the matter is under investigation, we cannot make any comment. We will extend all co-operation to facilitate the process of investigation,” said Air India.

A police official told news agency PTI on Sunday that there was a scuffle between the air hostess and the pilot onboard the aircraft on May 4. After the incident, the woman approached the Sahar police station in Mumbai and lodged a case against the pilot, he added.

“Based on her complaint, we have registered a case against the pilot under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC”, the official was reported as saying, adding that further investigation is underway.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd