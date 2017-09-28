Air Force rescues injured US citizen from Ladakh

A US citizen, who was held up in Zhingchan area of Ladakh for nearly three weeks due to an injury during her trekking expedition, was rescued by the Indian Air Force.

Margaret Allen Stone had set out for trekking in the Ladakh region and was stuck in Zhingchan area, 75 km from Leh, since September 6, an official statement said today. “Her condition had deteriorated during this prolonged period of lack of care. She was in a critical condition. The US government informed the Indian Air Force (IAF) of the situation in the afternoon of September 26,” the statement said.

Stone’s exact location was ascertained with the help of the civil administration, and two IAF helicopters were able to locate her in the Valley. She was rushed to the Leh hospital yesterday, it added.

