Air Commodore Surendran Nair takes charge of Lohegaon base

By: Express News Service | Pune | Updated: January 3, 2017 3:04 am
Air Commodore K V Surendran Nair took over the charge of Air Officer Commanding (AOC) of the Air Force Station, Lohegaon, Pune, Monday from Air Commodore A K Bharti, who is heading out to the National Defence College (NDC) in Delhi.

The Lohegaon station is one of the strategic bases of the air force and houses squadrons of India’s frontline fighter aircraft, the Sukhoi-30 MKi, and Akash surface-to-air missiles.

Air Commodore Nair is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF in January 1988. He is a qualified flying instructor, a fighter combat leader, a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and the NDC. The Air Officer is fully conversant in MiG-21 and MiG-29 aircraft.

