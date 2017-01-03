Air Commodore Chawla takes over as AOC Ambala air base

Air Commodore L K Chawla takes over as AOC from Tejinder Singh. Air Commodore L K Chawla takes over as AOC from Tejinder Singh.

Air Commodore LK Chawla Monday took over the command of Air Force Station Ambala as the Air Officer Commanding (AOC).

A ceremonial parade was held at the Air Force Station following which he took over command from Air Commodore Tejinder Singh.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy and Defence Services Staff College, Chawla VM was commissioned in December 1988 in the fighter stream of Indian Air Force. He is an experienced fighter pilot with more than 4,300 hours of accident-free flying on various fighter and trainer aircraft of the IAF.

In his 28 years of service career, Chawla has held numerous important staff and field appointments and commanded a fighter squadron. Currently, he is coming on posting from the HQ Training Command.