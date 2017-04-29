Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa visits IAF station in Agra

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa (Source: PTI) Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa (Source: PTI)

Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa on Friday visited the Air Force station in Agra where he flew onboard an AWACS aircraft. Accompanied by his wife Kamalpreet Dhanoa, the Chief of Air Staff’s visit to the Air Force station will continue till Saturday.

“He flew onboard an AWACS aircraft from the Air Force station in Agra and also interacted with the pilots, controllers and technicians during the sortie,” Defence PRO Gargi Mullick Sinha said. Kamalpreet Dhanoa, who is also the president of Air Force Wives Welfare Association, took an an overview of various welfare activities of the association at the air force station in Agra and interacted with the wives of the staff there.

